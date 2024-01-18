A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger hat sits on the dashboard of a water jet at New Hogan Lake, California, Jan. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8207779
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-PZ859-1123
|Resolution:
|3600x2384
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|VALLEY SPRINGS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT