USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count

A log for counting eagles sits on the deck of a jet boat at New Hogan Lake, California, Jan. 5, 2024.

The same day, park rangers from 10 of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s water resource projects took part in the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey that is intended to help monitor the status of bald eagle wintering populations in the contiguous United States by estimating national and regional count trends, overall and by age class. Each January, several hundred individuals count eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

