USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count

Two bald eagles perch in a shoreline tree at New Hogan Lake, California, Jan. 5, 2024. The same day, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District park rangers at 10 of the district’s water resource projects took part in the U.S. Geological Survey’s annual National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey Jan. 5, 2024.

The purpose of the survey is to monitor the status of bald eagle wintering populations in the contiguous United States by estimating national and regional count trends, overall and by age class. Each January, several hundred individuals count eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

