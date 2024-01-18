USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District park rangers Jennifer Celayeta and Eric Steffey counted seven golden eagles, five bald eagles and two eagles of unrecognized species at New Hogan Dam and Lake, California, while taking part in the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey Jan. 5, 2024.

Rangers from 10 U.S. of the district’s water resource projects took part in the survey that is intended to help monitor the status of bald eagle wintering populations in the contiguous United States by estimating national and regional count trends, overall and by age class. Each January, several hundred individuals count eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

