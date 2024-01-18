Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count [Image 6 of 7]

    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count

    VALLEY SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District park rangers Jennifer Celayeta and Eric Steffey counted seven golden eagles, five bald eagles and two eagles of unrecognized species at New Hogan Dam and Lake, California, while taking part in the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey Jan. 5, 2024.
    Rangers from 10 U.S. of the district’s water resource projects took part in the survey that is intended to help monitor the status of bald eagle wintering populations in the contiguous United States by estimating national and regional count trends, overall and by age class. Each January, several hundred individuals count eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:47
    Photo ID: 8207778
    VIRIN: 240105-A-PZ859-1112
    Resolution: 3600x2384
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: VALLEY SPRINGS, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count
    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count
    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count
    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count
    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count
    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count
    USACE Sacramento District supports annual eagle count

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental
    conservation
    Eagle
    bald eagle
    eagle count

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT