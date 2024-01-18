Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

240120-N-FK754-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ervin Riddick, left, from Chesapeake, Va., and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Victoria Ocampo, from San Diego, ceremoniously fold the national ensign during a burial-at-sea ceremony on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

