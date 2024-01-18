Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-FK754-1092 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) The rifle team aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prepares to render a 21-gun salute during a burial-at-sea ceremony on aircraft elevator 4 aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8204980
    VIRIN: 240120-N-FK754-1092
    Resolution: 4533x3022
    Size: 753.03 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN72

