    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240120-N-FK754-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Lt. Kyle Boyer, a Navy Chaplain, from Dalton, Ga., offers blessings during a burial-at-sea ceremony on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8204981
    VIRIN: 240120-N-FK754-1051
    Resolution: 3597x2398
    Size: 918.85 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN72

