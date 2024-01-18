240120-N-FK754-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) The rifle team aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prepares for a burial-at-sea ceremony on aircraft elevator 4 aboard Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 22:47
|Photo ID:
|8204985
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-FK754-1005
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
