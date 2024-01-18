240120-N-FK754-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2024) Religious Program Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cody Davion, from Covington, Ga., salutes remains during a burial-at-sea ceremony on aircraft elevator 4 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 22:47 Photo ID: 8204989 VIRIN: 240120-N-FK754-1049 Resolution: 4933x3289 Size: 687.28 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.