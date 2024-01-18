Half Time Frocking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Air Crewman Senior Chief Dan Shaffer is frocked to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer by Naval Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Fred Kacher during the Army vs Navy Women's Basketball game at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 57-53. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)

