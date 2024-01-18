Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Half Time Frocking [Image 5 of 9]

    Half Time Frocking

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maurice Brown 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Air Crewman Senior Chief Dan Shaffer is frocked to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer by Naval Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Fred Kacher during the Army vs Navy Women's Basketball game at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 57-53. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8204789
    VIRIN: 240120-N-NO356-1135
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 596.93 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Half Time Frocking [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Basketball
    Women's Basketball
    Women's Basketball
    Women's Basketball
    Half Time Frocking
    Men's Basketball
    Men's basketball
    Men's Basketball
    Men's basketball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP)

    TAGS

    USNA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT