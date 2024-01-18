ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen women's basketball sophmore guard Toni Papahronis takes possession of the ball during the team's game against the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 51-66 in the first game of a doubleheader, while the men defeated Army 57-53. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 15:03 Photo ID: 8204786 VIRIN: 240120-N-NO356-1067 Resolution: 2048x1656 Size: 652.67 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Basketball [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.