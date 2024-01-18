Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Basketball [Image 4 of 9]

    Women's Basketball

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maurice Brown 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) The final score is displayed at the end of the US Naval Academy Women's basketball game U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 51-66 in the first game of a doubleheader, while the men defeated Army 57-53. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8204788
    VIRIN: 240120-N-NO356-1308
    Resolution: 2048x1969
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Basketball [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA

