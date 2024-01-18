ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen men's basketball team attempts a layup during the game against the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The men's team defeated Army 57-53 in the second game of a doubleheader, while the women's team lost 51-66 in the first game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)

