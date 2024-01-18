ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen men's basketball team attempts a layup during the game against the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The men's team defeated Army 57-53 in the second game of a doubleheader, while the women's team lost 51-66 in the first game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8204791
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-NO356-1391
|Resolution:
|2048x1360
|Size:
|721.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Men's basketball [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
