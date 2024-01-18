ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen women's basketball freshman guard Saran Moschella goes on the offensive during the team's game against the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 51-66 in the first game of a doubleheader, while the men defeated Army 57-53. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)

