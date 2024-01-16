Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2 [Image 4 of 5]

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2

    ZAMBOANGA, PHILIPPINES

    10.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    United States Marine Corps Capt. Christophe Coulon with 1st Civil Affairs Group, attached to Special Operations Task Force 511.2, interacts with students at the Ateno de Zamboanga University forum in Zamboanga, Philippines Oct. 26, 2022. Marines with 1st CAG provided current information about the US, focusing on policies, society, history, and culture, providing access to these resources, not just to students at the host university, but to visiting academics, and members of the local community. (United States Marine Corps photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8200918
    VIRIN: 221026-M-M0302-1004
    Resolution: 539x263
    Size: 145.13 KB
    Location: ZAMBOANGA, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Balikatan 23
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Bersama Warrior 23
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Super Garuda Shield 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Civil Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT