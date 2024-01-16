1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Balikatan 23

United States Marines with 1st Civil Affairs Group and Combined Joint Civil Military Operations Task Force pose for a photo during Balikatan 23 in Manilla, Philippines April 20, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual exercise and included three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon (United States Marine Corps photo)

Date Taken: 04.20.2023