Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Balikatan 23 [Image 1 of 5]

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Balikatan 23

    MANILLA, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    United States Marines with 1st Civil Affairs Group and Combined Joint Civil Military Operations Task Force pose for a photo during Balikatan 23 in Manilla, Philippines April 20, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual exercise and included three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon (United States Marine Corps photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8200915
    VIRIN: 230420-M-M0302-1001
    Resolution: 760x510
    Size: 348.54 KB
    Location: MANILLA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Balikatan 23 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Balikatan 23
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Bersama Warrior 23
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2
    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Super Garuda Shield 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Affairs
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT