1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Bersama Warrior 23

United States Marine Corps Staff. Sgt. Igor Neves, a civil affairs planner with 1st Civil Affairs Group, is awarded for his performance during Exercise Bersama Warrior 23 at the Joint Warfighting Center on Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters, Kuantan, Padang, Malaysia June 15, 2023. This year marked the ninth iteration of Bersama Warrior, an annual bilateral joint exercise sponsored by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces aimed to enhance the U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness and improve interoperability. The staff exercise challenged participating personnel with planning and coordinating several missions using the military decision-making process and Multi-National Forces standard operating procedures. (United States Marine Corps photo)

