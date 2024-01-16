1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Super Garuda Shield 23

United States Marine Corps Maj. Wesley Ward, a civil affairs officer with 1st Civil Affairs Group, talks with field grade officers with the Indonesian Armed Forces during the exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept 6, 2023. SGS2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the seven participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (United States Marine Corps photo)

