    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Super Garuda Shield 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support Super Garuda Shield 23

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    United States Marine Corps Maj. Wesley Ward, a civil affairs officer with 1st Civil Affairs Group, talks with field grade officers with the Indonesian Armed Forces during the exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept 6, 2023. SGS2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the seven participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (United States Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8200919
    VIRIN: 230906-M-M0302-1005
    Resolution: 515x306
    Size: 136.21 KB
    Location: SURABAYA, ID
