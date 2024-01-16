1st Civil Affairs Group Marines support SOTF 511.2

United States Marine Corps Capt. Christophe Coulon with 1st Civil Affairs Group, attached to Special Operations Task Force 511.2, speaks to students at the Ateno de Zamboanga University forum in Zamboanga, Philippines Oct. 26, 2022. Marines with 1st CAG provided current information about the US, focusing on policies, society, history, and culture, providing access to these resources, not just to students at the host university, but to visiting academics, and members of the local community. (United States Marine Corps photo)

