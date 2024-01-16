Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTHP [Image 7 of 13]

    RTHP

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails upon return from the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8200578
    VIRIN: 240117-N-QF111-1070
    Resolution: 5438x3625
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTHP [Image 13 of 13], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport
    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport
    RTHP
    RTHP
    RTHP
    RTHP
    RTHP
    RTHP
    RTHP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    QF111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT