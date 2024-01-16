Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails upon return from the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8200578
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-QF111-1070
|Resolution:
|5438x3625
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTHP [Image 13 of 13], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT