USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport

Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare to man the rails upon return from the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy’s globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Triniti Lersch)

