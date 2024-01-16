Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport [Image 5 of 13]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), depart the ship upon returning from it’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy’s globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Triniti Lersch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Homeport [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)

