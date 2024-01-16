Sailors assigned to deck department of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) heave around a line in the fo'c'sle during a sea-and-anchor evolution upon return from the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 14:49 Photo ID: 8200579 VIRIN: 240117-N-QF111-1255 Resolution: 4506x2535 Size: 2.88 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RTHP [Image 13 of 13], by SA Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.