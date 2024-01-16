Sage, a four-year-old female Labrador retriever deployed through mutts with a mission disembarks the world’s largest aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford upon returning from the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 17, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Casco)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024
Date Posted: 01.17.2024
Photo by SA Alexander Casco