All signs point to Lake Cumberland

This is the cover of a Lake Cumberland pamphlet from 1969 titled “A Vacation Paradise.” Visitors back in those days got where they were going by following the signs. It’s still that way today. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff at Lake Cumberland have been working in the fall and winter months updating and installing signs and buoys that are useful to boaters when navigating on the lake. (USACE Graphic)

