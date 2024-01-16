Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All signs point to Lake Cumberland [Image 3 of 3]

    All signs point to Lake Cumberland

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This is the cover of a Lake Cumberland pamphlet from 1969 titled “A Vacation Paradise.” Visitors back in those days got where they were going by following the signs. It’s still that way today. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff at Lake Cumberland have been working in the fall and winter months updating and installing signs and buoys that are useful to boaters when navigating on the lake. (USACE Graphic)

