    All signs point to Lake Cumberland

    MONTICELLO, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Dylon Norton installs a new sign for Garner Branch Waterfall Nov. 20, 2023, on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland in Monticello, Kentucky, in Wayne County. (USACE Photo by Cody Pyles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All signs point to Lake Cumberland [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Sign
    Lake Cumberland
    Corps Lakes

