All signs point to Lake Cumberland

Courtesy Photo | Park Ranger Dylon Norton installs a new sign for Garner Branch Waterfall Nov. 20,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Park Ranger Dylon Norton installs a new sign for Garner Branch Waterfall Nov. 20, 2023, on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland in Monticello, Kentucky, in Wayne County. (USACE Photo by Cody Pyles) see less | View Image Page

By Jonathan Friedman



SOMERSET, Ky. (Jan. 17, 2024) – In 1969, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District produced a pamphlet titled “A Vacation Paradise…Lake Cumberland.” Back in those days, there were no smartphones, or portable computers, and Google had not been invented. In fact, the first GPS satellite was not launched until 1978. How in the world did thousands and thousands of visitors find their way to the shores of Lake Cumberland? They followed the signs.



Fast forward to the hustle and bustle of 2024, when technology surrounds us, boats are equipped with radar, sonar, VHF radios with digital select calling, and forward-looking infrared. Yet, the best navigation tool at Lake Cumberland is the physical signs placed at major recreation areas and creeks, supporting the safety of visitors.



Over the winter months of 2023 and 2024, USACE staff have been installing new signs and new buoys to provide a safe recreation experience. Like highway mileage signs or day boards on the Intracoastal Waterway, these signs are intended to help boaters know where they are as they explore Lake Cumberland’s 1,255 miles of shoreline. Over the course of 70 years, many local names have been used to reference various favorite fishing holes and swimming spots. The addition of these signs will provide universal reference points, particularly for our new visitors. Lake Cumberland was named the nation’s best according to USA TODAY‘s 10 Best Lake Spots of 2023.



The overall sign replacement project will see the addition and/or replacement of over XX new signs at Lake Cumberland. Be on the lookout for these new additions; knowing where you are on a reservoir that encompasses up to 63,500 acres is important should you need the help of emergency services. The ability to report a location while requesting help is critical when seconds count. These signs are rectangular, have a white background with an orange stripe on the top and bottom, and lettering in black to provide a strong contrast for readability.



Other new signs to be on the lookout for will be new buoys identifying new No Wake Zones and No Ski Zones. These buoys are white with orange reflective bands on the top and bottom with black lettering to indicate how a vessel should navigate those waters. Each buoy will have an orange circle in between the orange bands. These buoys help to keep large wakes away from public courtesy docks, commercial activities, or potential areas of navigation congestion. In Fishing Creek, keep watch for a new No Wake Zone around Pulaski County Park and Fishing Creek Recreation Area boat launches. Buoys will indicate when you are entering and exiting the No Wake Area. The No Ski buoys will be removed between Fishing Creek Recreation Area and Fishing Creek Bridge. On Pitman Creek, located just downstream of Safe Harbor Burnside Marina, a "No Wake Zone" will be created at the mouth of the creek to slow vessels making the turn into the creek channel. This allows for safe navigation of vessels coming in and out of the creek into the main stem. At the confluence of Alligator Creek and Wolf Creek, new No Wake buoys will protect visitors at the Russell County new fishing pier and courtesy dock.



The tourism offices of the greater Lake Cumberland region were especially supportive of this project. Michelle Allen, Somerset-Pulaski County’s tourism director and economic development authority vice chair, and at-large member of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association board of directors, said, “Somerset-Pulaski Tourism generated $137.8 million in 2021, and $144 million in 2022! Having outstanding resources and support services for our visitors, such as these new signs, are critical to maintaining such economic vitality. The tourism offices surrounding Lake Cumberland are proud to be part of this initiative thanks to the Kentucky Department of Tourism.”



With dollars climbing and visitation increasing, it must be a sign.