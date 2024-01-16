A new “No Wake” buoy is now visible on Lake Cumberland in Albany, Kentucky, in Clinton County. (USACE Photo by Cody Pyles)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8200319
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-A1409-1025
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All signs point to Lake Cumberland [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All signs point to Lake Cumberland
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT