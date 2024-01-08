First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Abrams Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area

U.S. M1A2 Abrams tanks being operated by Polish tank crews belonging to the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, line up for Crew Gunnery Table VI qualifications at Fortress Range, Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland. A tank crew assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, became the first tank crew to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank with a qualification score of 819, 7/10 at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Polish Armed Forces Public Affairs)

