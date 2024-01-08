Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area [Image 2 of 6]

    First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    01.25.1414

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A Polish tank crew assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division “The Iron Division” load tank rounds onto an U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank at Fortress Range as they conduct Crew Gunnery Tables V - VI qualifications at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. The tank crew became the first Polish tank crew to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank with a qualification score of 819, 7/10 at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Polished Armed Forces Public Affairs)

    #EUCOM #3rd Infantry Division #Rock of the Marne #Stronger Together #Victory Corps #1st Armored Divi

