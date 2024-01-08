A Polish tank crew assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division “The Iron Division” load tank rounds onto an U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank at Fortress Range as they conduct Crew Gunnery Tables V - VI qualifications at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. The tank crew became the first Polish tank crew to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank with a qualification score of 819, 7/10 at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Polished Armed Forces Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.1414 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 05:49 Photo ID: 8199756 VIRIN: 140116-A-PS891-9128 Resolution: 1024x682 Size: 133.96 KB Location: NOWA DEBA, PL Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.