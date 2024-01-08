First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Abrams Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area

A U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank being operated by Polish soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, conducts Crew Gunnery Table VI qualifications at a tank range in Poland. The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, trained the Polish first tank crew to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank with a qualification score of 819, 7/10 at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by the Polish Armed Forces Public Affairs)

