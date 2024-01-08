First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area

The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, train a Polish tank crew from the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division “The Iron Division” through Crew Gunnery Tables V – VI qualifications becoming the first Polish tank crew to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank with a qualification score of 819, 7/10 at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Polish Armored Forces PAO)

