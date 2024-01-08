Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area [Image 6 of 6]

    First Polish Tank Crew Qualifies on an M1A2 Tank at Nowa Deba Training Area

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    01.16.1787

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. M1A2 Abrams tanks being operated by Polish tank crews belonging to the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct Crew Gunnery Table VI qualifications at Fortress Range, Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland. A tank crew assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, became the first tank crew to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank with a qualification score of 819, 7/10 at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by the Polish Armed Forces Public Affairs)

