A supply drop with the 173rd Airborne Brigade descends near Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8199741
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NR948-1424
|Resolution:
|2315x1543
|Size:
|121.41 KB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sky Soldiers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
