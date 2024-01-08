Sky Soldiers

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade inspect each other’s gear at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. In 1965, the 173rd Airborne Brigade became the first major unit of the United States Army to serve in Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

