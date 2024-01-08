U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade descend near Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, African and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 04:53 Photo ID: 8199744 VIRIN: 240111-F-NR948-1469 Resolution: 6354x4236 Size: 748.35 KB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.