U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade descend near Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, African and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8199744
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NR948-1469
|Resolution:
|6354x4236
|Size:
|748.35 KB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sky Soldiers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
