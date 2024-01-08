Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers [Image 2 of 12]

    Sky Soldiers

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne practice executing door exits at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade was constituted in 1917 as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8199735
    VIRIN: 240111-F-NR948-1180
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Sky Soldiers
    Army

