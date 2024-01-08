Sky Soldiers

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

