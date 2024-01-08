Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers [Image 9 of 12]

    Sky Soldiers

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8199742
    VIRIN: 240111-F-NR948-1403
    Resolution: 6491x4327
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers
    Sky Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Sky Soldiers
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT