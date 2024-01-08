USFJ supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – A JGSDF members waves goodbye as an UH-60 assigned to U.S. Army Aviation

Battalion Japan begins its ascent to Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan on Jan. 17, to support Japan Self

Defense Forces during ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake.

Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S.

Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the

earthquake.

