CAMP ZAMA, Japan – A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member waves goodbye to JGSDF and
U.S. Army personnel prior to departure with a U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan flight crew to
Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan, Jan. 17, to support Japan Self Defense Forces during ongoing relief
efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake. Following a formal request for
support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to
assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8199727
|VIRIN:
|240117-O-JI552-4364
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|791.58 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USFJ supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts [Image 5 of 5], by Esther Dacanay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
