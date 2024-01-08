USFJ supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member waves goodbye to JGSDF and

U.S. Army personnel prior to departure with a U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan flight crew to

Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan, Jan. 17, to support Japan Self Defense Forces during ongoing relief

efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake. Following a formal request for

support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to

assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.

