USFJ supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - A UH-60 assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan begins its
ascent to Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan, Jan. 17, to support Japan Self Defense Forces
during ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the January 1, 2024, earthquake. Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.
