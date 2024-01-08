CAMP ZAMA, Japan - A UH-60 assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan begins its

ascent to Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan, Jan. 17, to support Japan Self Defense Forces

during ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the January 1, 2024, earthquake. Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 02:53 Photo ID: 8199718 VIRIN: 240117-O-JI552-1251 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 725.63 KB Location: JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ Supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts [Image 5 of 5], by Esther Dacanay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.