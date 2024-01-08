USFJ supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members prepare to depart with U.S. Army
Aviation Battalion Japan flight crews for Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan on Jan. 17, to support Japan
Self Defense Forces during their ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1
earthquake. Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft
from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected
by the earthquake.
