USFJ supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts

CAMP ZAMA, Japan - A member of a UH-60 flight crew assigned to U.A. Army Aviation Battalion Japan waves goodbye before departure to Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan on Jan. 17 to support Japan Self-Defense Forces during ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake. Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.

