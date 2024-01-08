Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ Supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts [Image 1 of 5]

    USFJ Supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts

    JAPAN

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Esther Dacanay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - A member of a UH-60 flight crew assigned to U.A. Army Aviation Battalion Japan waves goodbye before departure to Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan on Jan. 17 to support Japan Self-Defense Forces during ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake. Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 02:53
    Location: JP
    earthquake
    oneteam
    USJapanAlliance
    USForcesJapan
    U.S. Army
    disasterassistance

