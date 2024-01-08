CAMP ZAMA, Japan - A member of a UH-60 flight crew assigned to U.A. Army Aviation Battalion Japan waves goodbye before departure to Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa, Japan on Jan. 17 to support Japan Self-Defense Forces during ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the Jan. 1 earthquake. Following a formal request for support, U.S. Forces Japan assigned two UH-60 aircraft from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan to assist the JSDF with delivering material to those affected by the earthquake.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8199714
|VIRIN:
|240117-O-JI552-6243
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|784.59 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USFJ Supports JSDF in Noto earthquake relief efforts, by Esther Dacanay, identified by DVIDS
