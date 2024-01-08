Cattle graze on a pasture at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. The livestock graze in different parcels throughout the base where grass can reach heights of three feet or more; this helps prevent wildfires and promote the exchange of non-native plants which is beneficial for the creation of wildlife corridors. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 19:55
|Photo ID:
|8199540
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-WC723-1076
|Resolution:
|6399x4271
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT