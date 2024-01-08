Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

Cattle graze on a pasture at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. The livestock graze in different parcels throughout the base where grass can reach heights of three feet or more; this helps prevent wildfires and promote the exchange of non-native plants which is beneficial for the creation of wildlife corridors. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

