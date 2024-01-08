Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 2 of 6]

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Cattle rest on a pasture at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. The cows are part of a grazing program in which approximately 12,000 acres of the 23,000-acre military property are leased each year from November to May. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8199526
    VIRIN: 231214-F-WC723-1153
    Resolution: 4567x3048
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

