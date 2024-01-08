Cattle rest on a pasture at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. The cows are part of a grazing program in which approximately 12,000 acres of the 23,000-acre military property are leased each year from November to May. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)
Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
