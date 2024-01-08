Cattle graze on a pasture at Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 12, 2024. The cows, also known as Beale’s four-legged Airmen, are part of the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Natural Resource Department’s participation in one of the biggest cow grazing programs in the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8199531 VIRIN: 240112-F-WC723-1005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.86 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.