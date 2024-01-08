Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 5 of 6]

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Cattle drink water from a concrete water trough at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. The cattle, also known as Beale’s four-legged Airmen, are part of the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Natural Resource Department’s participation in one of the biggest cow grazing programs in the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8199539
    VIRIN: 231214-F-WC723-1148
    Resolution: 5187x3462
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

