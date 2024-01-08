Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

Cattle drink water from a concrete water trough at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. The cattle, also known as Beale’s four-legged Airmen, are part of the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Natural Resource Department’s participation in one of the biggest cow grazing programs in the DoD. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

