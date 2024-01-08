Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 3 of 6]

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Geoffrey McGinnis, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental protector specialist, walks through a herd of cattle after working on refilling a concrete water trough at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. McGinnis is responsible for many aspects of the cow grazing program and is known as the “cowboy” on Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8199530
    VIRIN: 231214-F-WC723-1140
    Resolution: 6077x4056
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
    Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beale&rsquo;s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT