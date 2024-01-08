Geoffrey McGinnis, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental protector specialist, walks through a herd of cattle after working on refilling a concrete water trough at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. McGinnis is responsible for many aspects of the cow grazing program and is known as the “cowboy” on Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)
Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature
