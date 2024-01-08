Geoffrey McGinnis, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental protector specialist, walks through a herd of cattle after working on refilling a concrete water trough at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 14, 2023. McGinnis is responsible for many aspects of the cow grazing program and is known as the “cowboy” on Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8199530 VIRIN: 231214-F-WC723-1140 Resolution: 6077x4056 Size: 2.04 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale’s Four-Legged Airmen, a Testament to Collaboration Between Humans and Nature [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.