New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Randy Saldivar, the commander of the 168th Mission Support Group, Alaska, assumes command in a ceremony, Jan 12, 2023. Saldivar was previously the Logistics Squadron commander with the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

