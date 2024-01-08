U.S. Air National Guard Col. Randy Saldivar, the commander of the 168th Mission Support Group, Alaska, assumes command in a ceremony, Jan 12, 2023. Saldivar was previously the Logistics Squadron commander with the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group
