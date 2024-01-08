Col. Randy Saldivar, 168th Mission Support Group commander, speaks to the 168th Wing and MSG members during the 168th MSG Assumption of Command Ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 12, 2023. The Assumption of Command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8199370
|VIRIN:
|240112-Z-UF872-1048
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|9.28 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT